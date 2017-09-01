Women's Super League: Surrey Storm chase 101 to beat Surrey Stars

Media playback is not supported on this device Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Kia Super League semi-final, Hove Surrey Stars 100-7 (20 overs): Dunkley 30; Shrubsole 3-22 Western Storm 101-7 (18.5 overs): Taylor 37*; Kapp 3-11 Western Storm win by three wickets Scorecard

Stafanie Taylor's 37 not out helped Western Storm set up a Super League final against Southern Vipers with a three-wicket win over Surrey Stars.

A brilliant bowling display helped Storm restrict the Stars to just 100-7, England's Anya Shrubsole taking 3-22.

However, fast bowler Marizanne Kapp took three wickets in four balls as Storm slipped to 17-4 at Hove.

But West Indies captain Taylor's composed 45-ball knock ensured a repeat of last year's final at 18:00 BST.

Having opted to bat first in the sunshine, England opener Tammy Beaumont fell cheaply as she was caught at backward point off Claire Nicholas for three.

After fellow opener Lizelle Lee was caught off Freya Davies for just 10, the Stars struggled to find the boundary ropes and only scraped to 100 in the final over.

Storm's reply began perfectly as Rachel Priest hit Laura Marsh's first over for two boundaries, but Kapp bowled England captain Heather Knight for a single and trapped Fran Wilson lbw for a duck.

Captain Nat Sciver then bowled Priest before Kapp had Sophie Luff caught behind with the first ball of her second over to rock Storm and leave the game in the balance.

Georgia Hennessy and Taylor's 44-run fifth-wicket partnership steadied the ship before spinner Marsh bowled the former for 21.

When Australia seamer Rene Farrell had Lissy MacLeod caught to leave Storm 67-6, the match looked to swinging in the Stars' favour.

But Jamaican Taylor kept a cool head to give Storm a chance to avenge their 2016 final defeat by Charlotte Edwards' Vipers.