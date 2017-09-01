BBC Sport - James Anderson: International cricket security has heightened this summer
Security has been heightened this summer - Anderson
England bowler James Anderson says international cricket security has been heightened this summer.
On Thursday a County Championship game was abandoned after an arrow fired from outside the ground landed on the field.
Spectators watching Surrey's match with Middlesex were asked to take cover and the players were taken off after the crossbow bolt was shot into The Oval.
