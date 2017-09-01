Hampshire captain James Vince believes his side can reverse their recent poor fortunes in T20 Blast Finals Days at Edgbaston.

In their past three seasons, Hampshire have been beaten in the semi-finals. They face North Group winners Notts Outlaws on Saturday.

"With the squad we've got and the way we played in the quarter-final, we feel we've got what it takes to go all the way," Vince told BBC South Today.