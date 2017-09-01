BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Vince confident Hampshire will thrive on Finals Day

Vince keen to break Finals Day hoodoo

Hampshire captain James Vince believes his side can reverse their recent poor fortunes in T20 Blast Finals Days at Edgbaston.

In their past three seasons, Hampshire have been beaten in the semi-finals. They face North Group winners Notts Outlaws on Saturday.

"With the squad we've got and the way we played in the quarter-final, we feel we've got what it takes to go all the way," Vince told BBC South Today.

Top videos

Video

Vince keen to break Finals Day hoodoo

Audio

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Top Stories