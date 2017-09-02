Shimron Hetmyer & Shane Dowrich hit hundreds in West Indies recovery

Hetmyer has batted at number three in all six of his Test innings to date

Tour match, Grace Road (day one of two) West Indies 377-7d: Hetmyer 128*, Dowrich 108*, Klein 3-77 Leicestershire: yet to bat Match scorecard

The West Indies recovered from 64-5 to declare on 377-7 on day one of the two-day tour match with Leicestershire.

Four of the top six contributed only six runs between them at Grace Road before century partnerships for the sixth and eighth wickets.

Number nine Shimron Hetmyer, the 20-year-old Guyanan playing just his third innings of the tour, hit five sixes and 12 fours in 128 from 120 balls.

He shared an unbroken stand of 186 with Shane Dowrich, who was 108 not out.

Left-hander Hetmyer, who played three Tests earlier this year against Pakistan with a highest score of 25, was put down by Gavin Griffiths off his own bowling when 39 and went to 99 with an inside edge off Zak Chappell that diving Foxes keeper Harry Swindells got a glove to.

Asked about the Guyanan's chances of playing the deciding Test of the series against England at Lord's on Thursday, Windies coach Stuart Law said Hetmyer's "name will feature in our selection meetings", even if he remains "probably a little bit too green for Test cricket".

Dowrich, after a first-innings duck at Headingley, hit 16 boundaries in his 176-ball innings, while opener Kieran Powell, who scored five and 23 at Leeds, made 82 off 153 balls before he was caught behind down the leg side.