Pierre de Bruyn leaves role as Leicestershire head coach

Leicestershire are bottom of Division Two after 11 matches this season

Leicestershire head coach Pierre de Bruyn has left the Division Two club after one year in the role.

The 40-year-old South African has overseen 11 County Championship matches without a win this term, losing six.

Graeme Welch and John Sadler have been placed in interim charge of the side until the end of the 2017 season.

"It has been mutually agreed that it is the right time for a change in the head coach position," chairman Paul Haywood told the club website.

Under De Bruyn, Leicestershire reached the T20 blast quarter-finals, before a comprehensive loss to Glamorgan, and finished sixth in the One-Day Cup North Group, with three wins in eight games.

He had been promoted from his position as assistant skills coach, having initially joined the club before the start of the 2016 season.

De Bruyn added: "I would like to thank the board of directors for the great opportunity to become head coach of Leicestershire. It has been a fantastic experience.

"I have enjoyed my time here. I wish the club the best for the future and I am now looking forward to the next challenge in my career."