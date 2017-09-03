Leicestershire v West Indies: Tour match drawn as bad light curtails day two

Gabriel took six wickets in the victory over England at Headingley

Tour match, Grace Road (day two of two): West Indies 377-7 dec: Hetmyer 128*, Dowrich 108*, Klein 3-77 Leicestershire 70-1: Dearden 42* Match drawn Scorecard

Only 12.1 overs were possible because of bad light on the second and final day of Leicestershire's tour match with the West Indies at Grace Road.

Leicestershire rattled up 70-1, with Harry Dearden striking seven fours in an unbeaten 42 and Test paceman Shannon Gabriel conceding 21 from four overs.

The Windies made 377-7 declared on day one, 20-year-old Guyanan Shimron Hetmyer striking an unbeaten 128.

They play England in the deciding Test at Lord's starting on Thursday.