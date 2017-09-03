Peter Moores: Notts Outlaws' T20 Blast success is reward for hard work

Nottinghamshire added the T20 Blast title to their One-Day Cup success at Lord's in July

Notts Outlaws head coach Peter Moores says his side's T20 Blast trophy success at Edgbaston was reward for their hard work during the season.

The Outlaws beat Birmingham in Saturday night's final to win the T20 for the first time in its 14-year history.

Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a brilliant performance by the lads, I am so chuffed for them. They have worked so hard.

"They were two tough games and I am so pleased for everybody."

After beating Hampshire by 23 runs in the semi-final, Notts secured the Twenty20 title with a 22-run victory over the Bears.

The previous time Nottinghamshire were at Edgbaston this season was at the start of their T20 North Group campaign, when bowler Luke Fletcher was hit on the head by the ball - an injury which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

"We had players in tears here for different reasons when Fletch got hit on the head, because one of their mates was in real trouble," continued Moores.

"To be here now, they are more tears of joy but it's a weird thing."

Notts have now won both white-ball trophies this season following their One-Day Cup success over Surrey at Lord's in July and are favourites to win Division Two of the County Championship, having a 32-point lead at the top with three games remaining.

"It is going brilliantly at the moment," added the former England coach. "We have this thing where we work hard and play hard.

"We will enjoy this success and then get ready for a big Championship game against Worcestershire on Tuesday."