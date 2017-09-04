Grant Elliott: Birmingham Bears captain proud of T20 Blast campaign

Birmingham captain Grant Elliott took a stunning catch to dismiss Glamorgan's Colin Ingram in the semi-final

Birmingham Bears captain Grant Elliott says he is proud of his side's run to the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston.

The Bears, who beat Glamorgan by 11 runs in the semi-final earlier on Finals Day, lost to Notts Outlaws by 22 runs in Saturday night's final.

"We have a team who will learn from this and hopefully come back stronger," Elliott told BBC WM.

"We came here to win. To get this far, with the group we've got, I'm really proud of the guys."

Elliott continued: "I am proud of the way they have carried the team and done everything I have asked of them.

"They have played for the team which is all you can ask for."

The Bears reduced Notts to 30-3 in the fifth over before a 132-run stand between Brendan Taylor (65) and Samit Patel (64 not out) swung the momentum.

Notts captain Dan Christian (24 not out) then smashed 23 from Olly Stone's final over to push his side's total to 190-4.

"It was a tough total, credit to Notts they batted well," added Elliott.

"They were under pressure at the start and Samit (Patel) and Brendan (Taylor) batted very well in conditions which probably favoured us at that stage.

"To get 190 from where they were, credit to them. They are a good team with a lot of international players."