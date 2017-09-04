World Cricket League: Jersey and Guernsey win on day two in South Africa

Guernsey's Josh Butler scored his 93 runs from 87 balls

Guernsey boosted their World Cricket League Division Five promotion hopes with a six-wicket win over the Cayman Islands in South Africa.

David Hooper took 5-36 as the Cayman Islands slipped from 115-1 to 214-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Opener Josh Butler timed the ball superbly in Guernsey's reply, hitting 15 boundaries on his way to 93 as they reached 216-4 with 13.3 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, rivals Jersey top Group B after a five-wicket win over Germany.

Jersey won the toss and chose to field first, and when Corne Bodenstein dismissed opener Daniel Weston, lbw for a duck in the first over, it looked to be a good choice.

However, with Anthony Hawkins-Kay was out with a hamstring problem, the Channel Islanders struggled to put together a string of quick wickets until the latter part of the innings.

Six German batsmen made 25 or more, but none went on to make a half-century in their total of 248 all out from 49.2 overs.

In reply, Jersey opener Nat Watkins smashed a quick-fire 34 from 20 deliveries, before Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner hit 68 from 65 balls to help guide his side home with more than five overs remaining.

Ben Stevens built on his man-of-the-match display on Sunday against Vanuatu with 53 runs and two wickets against Germany.

Both Jersey and Guernsey know that wins in their last group matches, against Ghana and Qatar respectively, would guarantee spots in the semi-finals.

The eventual finalists will earn promotion to World League Division Four, but five of the eight sides will be relegated from the worldwide divisions into regional, continental cricket.

The tournament, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, also marks the start of the global qualification pathway for the 2023 World Cup in India.