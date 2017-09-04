Chris Jordan: Sussex are 'on a roll', says England paceman

Chris Jordan took match figures of 8-128 in the win over Glamorgan.

Sussex paceman Chris Jordan says a knack for picking up victories when not at their best will stand them in good stead in their bid for promotion.

The Hove side have won six of their last eight County Championship Division Two matches, including a tense one-wicket win at Glamorgan last week.

"We've been on a bit of a roll," Jordan, 28, told BBC Sussex.

"We're getting wins even when we've not played that well. In a long season, you need those type of wins sometimes."

Sussex are third in Division Two going into Tuesday's match at Northamptonshire, 19 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.

They have four matches left with the top two sides going up to Division One.

But Jordan says he and his team-mates are not getting carried away at the thought of a return to the top flight.

"All the talk around our team is not getting too far ahead of ourselves, staying in the present, looking at what's in front of you," he said.

"I'm just glad that we're heading in the right direction."