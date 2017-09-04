England v West Indies: Jason Roy has chance to reclaim place in ODI side
|England v West Indies - one Twenty20 & five ODIs
|Dates: 16-29 September
Jason Roy has the chance to reclaim his place as England's one-day opener after he was named in the squad for five matches against West Indies.
The Surrey batsman, 27, was dropped for the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by Pakistan in June, having gone nine innings without passing 20 runs.
Pace bowler Tom Curran, who made his T20 international debut earlier this summer, is in the squad for the ODIs.
All-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are both rested for the sole T20.
That game, a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final that England lost, is on Saturday, 16 September at Chester-le-Street.
The first of the ODIs is at Old Trafford on 19 September.
The deciding match in the three-Test series between the two sides begins at Lord's on Thursday.
England's 14-man squad to play West Indies in single T20 match:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire).
England's 14-man squad for the five-match ODI series:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).
England v West Indies: Limited overs schedule
T20
Saturday, 16 September
Time: 18:30 Venue: Chester-le-Street
ODI
Tuesday, 19 September
Time: 12:30 Venue: Old Trafford
Thursday, 21 September
Time: 12:30 Venue: Trent Bridge
Sunday, 24 September
Time: 11:00 Venue: Bristol
Wednesday, 27 September
Time: 12:30 Venue: The Oval
Friday, 29 September
Time: 12:30 Venue: Southampton