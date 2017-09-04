William Porterfield: Ireland captain to leave Warwickshire at end of season

William Porterfield joined Warwickshire ahead of the 2011 season

Ireland captain William Porterfield is to leave Warwickshire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who is the county's vice-captain in limited-overs cricket, joined from Gloucestershire in 2011.

He has since made 70 appearances in first-class matches, played in 39 List A games and appeared 53 times in T20.

"William's leadership experience and support has been a great asset for the club and we wish him the very best," said Bears sport director Ashley Giles.

Porterfield is his country's top run-scorer in both ODI and T20 cricket, and is being tipped to be Ireland's first Test captain.

He joins Ateeq Javid in leaving Edgbaston, with the all-rounder signing a two-year contract with Leicestershire.