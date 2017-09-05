Derbyshire v Glamorgan: Welsh county recall senior quartet for Derby

Jacques Rudolph will play four more games for Glamorgan before retiring

County Championship Divison Two Date: Tuesday, 5 Sept Time: 11:30 BST Venue: 3aaa County Ground, Derby Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Derby AM; updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan recall four senior players to their squad for Tuesday's County Championship Division Two game against Derbyshire at Derby.

Jacques Rudolph, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke and Marchant de Lange were all rested before T20 Finals Day as Glamorgan lost narrowly to Sussex.

Aneurin Donald misses out on a Championship match for the first time in 2017.

Derbyshire have wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson back after illness.

Glamorgan are seventh in the Division Two table, two places and 17 points ahead of Derbyshire, whose only win in 2017 came in Cardiff in June.

Afghan-born spinner Hamidullah Qadri claimed five wickets in the second innings, as Derbyshire won the day-night game by 39 runs.

Derbyshire (from): Godleman, Reece, Slater, Madsen, Hughes, Critchley, Wilson, Hosein, Milnes, Palladino, Viljoen, Podmore, Davis, Tahir, Qadri.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Rudolph, Murphy, Ingram, Carlson, Cooke, Salter, Meschede, de Lange, Carey, Hogan, Smith.