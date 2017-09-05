Ben Sanderson: Northamptonshire seamer agrees new three-year deal

Ben Sanderson took 3-31 when Northants beat Durham to win the T20 Blast trophy in 2016

Northamptonshire seam bowler Ben Sanderson has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old has taken 31 Championship wickets this season at an average of 22.29, plus 15 in limited-overs competitions.

"Sando is an improving cricketer with a hunger to get even better. He is a high quality English seamer," head coach David Ripley told the club website.

Sanderson's new deal will run until the end of the 2020 season.