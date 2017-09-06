Kraigg Brathwaite: Yorkshire sign West Indies opener for two Championship games

Kraigg Brathwaite scored 134 and 95 in his two innings at Headingley against England in August

Yorkshire have signed West Indies Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite for the final two games of the Championship season.

The opener, 24, scored a century at Headingley to help his side win the second Test against England in August.

He is set to play in the final Test at Lord's, starting on Thursday, before replacing Australian Shaun Marsh.

"Kraigg played exceptionally well here and if you can get runs at Headingley then you can do it anywhere," head coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We wanted to replace Shaun with experience and that is tricky at this time of year because there are not too many people playing consistent cricket and are in form. We're excited to have Kraigg on board."

Brathwaite, who is set to feature in games against Warwickshire and Essex, has an average of 37.44 in 39 Tests since making his debut against Pakistan in 2011.

He added: "Before the second Test I was speaking to my agent and he was telling me he was talking to Yorkshire's coaching staff. After the game he came back to me telling me he was getting some quality feedback.

"They really wanted me and I was very happy because Yorkshire is a very big club in England and I'm very happy and proud to have been selected by them."