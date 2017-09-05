Lancashire v Essex: First day of Division One game washed out by rain

Lancashire are the side with the best chance of catching Division One leaders Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Lancashire: Yet to bat Essex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Day one of Lancashire's Division One match against Essex was abandoned because of rain at Old Trafford.

Play was called off at 12:55 BST without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at the Manchester ground.

Essex are unbeaten in their 10 County Championship matches this season and lead second-placed Lancashire by 36 points at the top of Division One.

Day two will begin at 10:30 BST with a full day's play likely, but rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday.