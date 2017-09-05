World Cricket League: Guernsey's Josh Butler ready to fight for promotion

David Hooper has eight wickets from Guernsey's two games so far

Batsman Josh Butler says Guernsey have the mentality to come through their must-win World Cricket League Division Five match against Qatar on Wednesday.

The Sarnians have lost to Italy and beaten the Cayman Islands in the tournament in South Africa.

Victory would put Guernsey in the semi-finals - a win from promotion - but a loss would see them relegated.

"From my experience we're not a scrappy team, but we're always fighting for survival," Butler said.

"Cayman Islands was a must-win game and we did that, so onto the next game and hopefully we go well there as well."

Guernsey are in one of two four-team groups, with the top two from each reaching the semi-final stage.

Promotion would see Guernsey compete in Division Four next year, continuing the journey towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup, but relegation would put them out of the global divisions altogether and into regional, continental leagues.

Medium-pace bowler David Hooper told BBC Radio Guernsey: "That's why we play the sport - everyone wants to be a part of the must-win games and make a big impact, not the dead rubber games.

"It's a fantastic opportunity, and to do it on this kind of stage is what an amateur dreams of."

Guernsey lie third in their group, below Qatar on net run-rate

Analysis - 'Arguably the biggest match in Guernsey's history'

Tim Pryor, BBC Channel Islands sports editor in Johannesburg

The clash with Qatar is arguably the biggest match in Guernsey's international cricket history simply because of what is at stake, with a victory bringing with it the chance for huge success in this tournament and a defeat carrying huge consequences as well.

Guernsey have batted well out here in South Africa so far, with Josh Butler in particular timing the ball well against the Cayman Islands.

The match against Qatar will be played in the Sahara Park stadium, which staged two matches at the 2003 World Cup and has good memories for Qatar.

Just a few days ago they smashed 343 runs there in a dominant win over the Cayman Islands.