Durham v Kent: Keaton Jennings dismissed for 17 as visitors take control

Keaton Jennings
Keaton Jennings has passed 50 only twice in 16 innings in the Championship this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one):
Durham 61-4: Milne 2-14, Claydon 2-22
Kent: Yet to bat
Kent 1 pt, Durham 0 pt
Scorecard

Keaton Jennings' batting struggles continued as Kent took control against Durham on a rain-affected first day.

Following persistent rain during the day, play began at 16:00 BST.

Jennings, who played all four Tests for England against South Africa earlier this summer before losing his place - edged Mitchell Claydon to Sean Dickson at slip to go for 17 off 67 balls.

Cameron Steel fell in identical fashion to Claydon and Paul Collingwood edged Adam Milne behind to leave Durham 61-4.

