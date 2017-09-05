Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Hosts struggle on rain-affected day

Grace Road
Leicestershire have not won a game in the County Championship this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one):
Leicestershire 90-4: Cosgrove 38 not out; Norwell 2-16
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Leics 0 pts, Glos 1 pt
Leicestershire's batsmen struggled against Gloucestershire before rain stopped play at Grace Road.

Rain delayed the start until 13:10 BST before Liam Norwell (2-16) removed openers Michael Carberry and Harry Dearden to leave the hosts on 20-2.

Colin Ackermann and Ned Eckersley also fell before the rain returned at 85-4.

The players briefly came back out before rain set in again, with Mark Cosgrove's unbeaten 38 helping Leicestershire to 90-4 at stumps.

