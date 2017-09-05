Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Ed Barnard puts visitors on top on day one

Ed Barnard
Ed Barnard took four of the first five Nottinghamshire wickets to fall
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one):
Nottinghamshire 188-9: Libby 34; Barnard 4-66
Worcestershire: Yet to bat
Notts 0 pts, Worcs 3 pts
Scorecard

Second-placed Worcestershire had the better of a rain-shortened first day against Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

No play was possible until 13:00 BST and Notts had reached 70-1 when rain briefly forced the players off for a second time in the afternoon session.

Ed Barnard (4-66) helped reduce the hosts to 127-6, with India's Cheteshwar Pujara (28) among his scalps.

Notts were 188-9 when further rain curtailed play at 16:55 BST.

If seamer Barnard takes the final wicket to fall, he will claim a five-wicket haul for the first time in his first-class career.

Notts captain Chris Read, playing in his final first-class match at Trent Bridge before he retires at the end of the season, made 26 before being caught and bowled by Josh Tongue.

Jake Libby top-scored with 34.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC