Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Ed Barnard puts visitors on top on day one

Ed Barnard took four of the first five Nottinghamshire wickets to fall

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 188-9: Libby 34; Barnard 4-66 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Notts 0 pts, Worcs 3 pts Scorecard

Second-placed Worcestershire had the better of a rain-shortened first day against Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

No play was possible until 13:00 BST and Notts had reached 70-1 when rain briefly forced the players off for a second time in the afternoon session.

Ed Barnard (4-66) helped reduce the hosts to 127-6, with India's Cheteshwar Pujara (28) among his scalps.

Notts were 188-9 when further rain curtailed play at 16:55 BST.

If seamer Barnard takes the final wicket to fall, he will claim a five-wicket haul for the first time in his first-class career.

Notts captain Chris Read, playing in his final first-class match at Trent Bridge before he retires at the end of the season, made 26 before being caught and bowled by Josh Tongue.

Jake Libby top-scored with 34.