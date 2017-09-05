Two England games 'terrific' for Cardiff, says Glamorgan coach Robert Croft

Cardiff hosted four matches, including a semi-final, in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft was delighted after the dates for two England limited overs games were confirmed for the SSE Swalec Stadium.

Cardiff will host England v Australia in the second one-day international on Saturday, 16 June 2018 (11:00 BST).

England return to the Welsh capital to play India in the second International T20 on Friday, 6 July (17:30 BST).

"To get Australia and India against the England team at our ground is terrific," Croft told BBC Wales Sport.

"A Saturday and a Friday night as well gives people plenty of opportunity to get down to the ground with no work the next day.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing those players come along and I'm sure there'll be some exciting cricket to be watched."