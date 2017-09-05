BBC Sport - West Indies coach Stuart Law grateful for 'unbelievable' global support after win over England

West Indies grateful for 'unbelievable' global support

West Indies coach Stuart Law says the support they have received from around the world has been "unbelievable" following their five-wicket victory over England in the second Test.

The deciding third Test begins at Lord's on Thursday, with ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio 4 LW and via the BBC Sport website app, where you can also watch in-play highlights.

READ MORE: West Indies beat England in thriller

Top videos

Video

West Indies grateful for 'unbelievable' global support

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

'It took me 60 caps to score a decent goal' - NI's Brunt

Video

Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'

Video

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Video

'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill

Video

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Top Stories