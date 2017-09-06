Hampshire v Surrey: Seamers back up Ryan Patel's 81 to put Surrey on top

Surrey academy product Ryan Patel scored 81 in just his second first-class innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Surrey 200: Patel 81, Foakes 47; Dawson 4-22, Edwards 3-70 Hampshire 129-7: Bailey 51, Holland 34*; Curran 3-21 Hampshire 3 pts, Surrey 3 pts Hampshire trail by 71 runs Scorecard

Jade Dernbach and Tom Curran put Surrey on top as Hampshire's top order collapsed on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire slumped to 31-5 as Dernbach (2-28) and Curran (3-21) made up for time lost on a rain-affected first day.

The hosts recovered to 129-7 thanks to George Bailey (51) and Ian Holland (34 not out), but still trail by 71 runs.

Earlier Ryan Patel, playing in just his second first-class game, scored 81 and put on 74 runs with Ben Foakes (47) and help the visitors post 200.

Beginning the day on 16-0 after just five overs were bowled on day one, Surrey slipped to 35-3 with Hampshire pace bowlers Kyle Abbott (2-31) and Fidel Edwards (3-70) causing problems.

But the composed Patel pushed Surrey's score on alongside Foakes before the latter was caught at mid-wicket off the bowling of Liam Dawson (4-22).

Patel was bowled by an inswinger from Edwards and left-arm spinner Dawson wrapped up the innings swiftly, but Hampshire's batting undermined their efforts with the ball.

Dernbach and Curran found swing to rattle through the top order, but Bailey and Holland's much-needed 69-run partnership limited the damage until the Hampshire captain fell lbw to Gareth Batty late on.