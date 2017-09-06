Yorkshire v Middlesex: Jack Leaning's 85 puts hosts on top

Jack Leaning averages 42.10 in the County Championship this season, with one century and three half-centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 317-7: Leaning 85, Hodd 51 Middlesex: Yet to bat Yorkshire 3 pts, Middlesex 2 pts Scorecard

Jack Leaning scored 85 to help Yorkshire edge the second day's play against Middlesex at Headingley.

No play had been possible on Tuesday because of rain, and Middlesex started day two strongly as they reduced the hosts to 116-4 shortly after lunch.

Leaning and Andrew Hodd (51) added 114 for the fifth wicket to swing the game back in Yorkshire's favour.

Tim Murtagh took two wickets in two balls as Middlesex fought back, with Yorkshire reaching stumps on 317-7.

Tim Bresnan was unbeaten on 26 when bad light stopped play with six overs left in the day, with Liam Plunkett alongside him on 34.

Their 47-run eighth-wicket partnership boosted Yorkshire's hopes of a first Championship win in five games, but with more showers forecast for the final two days, the hosts will be relying on a Middlesex collapse with the bat.

The visitors are chasing a first win in three games, having gone into the match one point above their opponents and just 24 points clear of the relegation places.