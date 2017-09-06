Northamptonshire v Sussex: Visitors follow-on after Rory Kleinveldt's haul

Rory Kleinveldt's five-wicket haul was his first of the County Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 426: Duckett 193, Procter 57; Robinson 4-81 Sussex 172: Robson 33; Kleinveldt 5-50 & 34-1 (f/o) Northants 8 pts, Sussex 3 pts Sussex trail Northants by 220 runs Scorecard

Rory Kleinveldt took six wickets as Sussex collapsed on the second day's play against Northamptonshire.

Resuming on 329-5, Luke Procter made 57 and Josh Cobb added 41 as Northants were all out for 426.

Angus Robson top-scored for Sussex with 33, but Kleinveldt's 5-50 saw the visitors bowled out for 172.

Northamptonshire opted to enforce the follow-on, with Kleinveldt striking again as Sussex reached stumps at 34-1, still trailing by 220 runs.