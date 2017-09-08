James Anderson takes 500th Test wicket: Career in photos

James Anderson makes his England Test debut, alongside Anthony McGrath, against Zimbabwe at Lord's in May 2003
James Anderson celebrates his maiden Test wicket
James Anderson bowled Mark Vermeulen to claim his maiden Test wicket
James Anderson bowls against New Zealand
Recalled for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington in 2008, Anderson took 7-130 in the match
Anderson and Monty Panesar's last-wicket stand spanned 40 minutes as England denied Australia victory at Cardiff in the 2009 Ashes
Anderson is introduced to the Queen during the second Ashes Test at Lord's in 2009, a series in which he took 22 wickets as England won 3-0
England's James Anderson in action during the 2010-11 Ashes Test series in Australia
Anderson played a key role in England's 2010-11 Ashes triumph in Australia, with 24 wickets at 26
Anderson celebrates retaining the Ashes on home soil in 2013
Anderson surpasses Sir Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets by removing West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin in 2015
In August 2017, Lancashire renamed the Pavilion End at Old Trafford after James Anderson

