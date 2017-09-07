Hampshire v Surrey: Gareth Berg leads counter-attack for hosts

Gareth Berg (left) and Ian Holland added 131 vital runs between them for Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Surrey 200 & 135-4: Burns 63, Foakes 33* Hampshire 290: Berg 80, Holland 51, Bailey 51; T Curran 4-69 Hampshire 3 pts, Surrey 3 pts Surrey lead by 45 runs Scorecard

Surrey will take a slender lead of 45 runs into the final day after Gareth Berg led a Hampshire counter-attack.

Beginning day three on 129-7, Hampshire made 290 - a first-innings lead of 90 - with runs from Berg (80), Ian Holland (51) and Kyle Abbott (37 not out).

Liam Dawson (2-24) continued his good bowling form to reduce Surrey to 51-3.

Rory Burns (63) and Ben Foakes (33 not out) resisted well until the opener was lbw to Joe Weatherley late on to leave Surrey 135-4 at the close of play.

Berg continued the good work of Holland and George Bailey (51) late on Wednesday, smashing nine fours and a six to take Hampshire past the visitors' first-innings total.

Final-wicket pair Abbott and Fidel Edwards (20) added a valuable 27 runs before the latter had his off-stump pegged back by Tom Curran (4-69).

Dawson had Ryan Patel (20) and Scott Borthwick caught and Abbott clean bowled England limited-overs batsman Jason Roy to prompt thoughts of victory for Hampshire.

Weatherley's maiden first-class wicket removed Burns seven overs from stumps, but with rain forecast for day four, Surrey might have done enough to earn a ninth draw of the season.