Derbyshire v Glamorgan: Carey pegs home side back in gloom

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 236-9: Reece 53; Carey 3-49 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire were restricted to 236-9 against Glamorgan as their Championship match finally got under way after two blank days.

Lukas Carey was the pick of the visitors' attack with 3-49, despite three dropped catches off his bowling.

Luis Reece (53), Gary Wilson (45), and Alex Hughes (44) all got going without managing major scores.

Play on a gloomy day was suspended at 16:30 BST because of bad light.

With only bonus points to play for, the game had something of an end-of-season feel, and Derbyshire could have been dismissed cheaply if Reece and Wilson had not been offered lives through missed chances.

Derbyshire batsman Luis Reece told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's nice to get some runs, but we've been frustrated by the weather and unfortunately we only have tomorrow left, so it's just about trying to pick up the points we can from this game and move on to the next one.

"We made a decent start, but with the wicket as it is, wickets came in clusters while people seemed to get themselves in on it and then get out. There's a bit of uneven bounce, and there's been a bit of poor decision-making.

"The boys are itching to have a bowl, and though there can't be a result, we've still got to be professional and push for as many points as we can."

Glamorgan bowler Lukas Carey told BBC Wales Sport:

"I thought we bowled quite well as a collective, we had a couple of dropped catches but a couple of quick wickets before the end of play has helped us.

"The ball came out pretty decently for me but there's still things to work on, more consistency is the thing I've been working on. (Captain Michael Hogan) said if you worry about dropped chances, you're not going to concentrate on your bowling so try to forget them.

"The season has gone pretty well for me so far, so I'll try to finish off on a high. I've got my own targets, and it's always exciting to go out and impress people while we try to win these last few games."