Northamptonshire v Sussex: Jofra Archer & David Wiese stand gives visitors hope
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day three):
|Northamptonshire 426: Duckett 193, Procter 57; Robinson 4-81
|Sussex 172 & 382-9 (f/o): Archer 74*, Robson 72; Kleinveldt 3-48
|Northants 8 pts, Sussex 3 pts
|Sussex lead Northants by 128 runs
Sussex's batsmen staged a late fightback to maintain hope of salvaging their Division Two game against Northamptonshire at the County Ground.
Sussex started on 34-1 after being made to follow on, trailing by 220 runs.
Angus Robson (72) and Chris Nash (66) frustrated Northants, but their side were in trouble at 246-8.
Jofra Archer (74 not out) and David Wiese (61) gave Sussex some hope by the close, with an aggressive 127-run stand taking them to 382-9.
Wiese was dismissed by Luke Procter late in the final session, but Archer added nine more valuable runs alongside last man Danny Briggs to take the lead up to 128.