Warwickshire v Somerset: Marcus Trescothick hits 119 to put visitors in control

Marcus Trescothick hit his 65th first-class hundred

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Somerset 282 & 265-4 dec: Trescothick 119*, Hildreth 68; Sidebottom 3-69 Warwickshire 146 & 172-6: Trott 74; Groenewald 3-34 Warwickshire 3 pts, Somerset 5 pts Warwickshire require 230 more runs to win Scorecard

Marcus Trescothick hit an unbeaten 119 as Somerset moved towards a win over Warwickshire on day three at Edgbaston.

Continuing on 36 not out, 41-year-old Trescothick put on 148 with James Hildreth (68) to declare on 265-4, setting the hosts 402 runs to win.

Jonathan Trott (74) battled hard, but Tim Groenewald's 3-34 and two late wickets from Dom Bess left Warwickshire on 172-6, needing 230 runs to win.

Somerset need four wickets to claim a second Division One victory of 2017.

With just three County Championship games left to play this campaign, bottom side Warwickshire will look all but relegated if they fail to avoid defeat, but Somerset's improvement gives them hope of avoiding the drop.

Trescothick turned his poor form around in his 205-ball innings which contained 15 fours, extending Somerset's overnight lead from 211 to 401 with some powerful hitting.

Once Hildreth had fallen the veteran opener was well supported by captain Tom Abell (51), who doubled his number of season half-centuries with successive scores above 50 in this match.

Groenewald kept the away side on top with the ball, dismissing Dom Sibley, Andrew Umeed and Matt Lamb before Bess (2-52) pinned Trott and Keith Barker lbw in the same over to leave Warwickshire facing a seventh loss of the season.