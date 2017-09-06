Leinster Lightning win Three Day Inter-pro title for fifth straight year

Ireland batsman Ed Joyce was in fine form for Leinster Lightning in Dublin

Leinster Lightning made it five Three Day Inter-Provincial titles in a row by scoring enough bonus points in the game against Northern Knights at Clontarf.

After day two the Knights were 72-5 at the close and 112 runs in arrears to avoid an innings defeat.

Lightning had to score 250 in the first innings to win the title and Ed Joyce's unbeaten 167 helped them to 338-8 dec.

Leinster have also completed a clean sweep of Inter-provincial trophies for the second season in a row.

The day belonged to Joyce, who made his second century of the championship - the 47th of his first-class career - as he never gave a chance in his 246-ball master-class.

He stroked 24 boundaries and smashed one six over the pavilion as all the Knights bowlers tried to break his defences.

Lightning eventually declared 188 ahead to give them 23 overs to make inroads into the Knights line-up and they did just that, taking five wickets before the close.

It will take a herculean effort if Knights are to salvage anything from the contest, with their best hopes centring on skipper James Shannon, who was unbeaten on 14 when the stumps were pulled.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Day Two of Three at Clontarf

Northern Knights (first innings) 195 (55.2 overs) J Shannon 86, G McCarter 32, D Delaney 4-31, T Kane 3-36; (second innings) 72-5 (23 overs) C Dougherty 23, J Shannon 14 no, G Dockrell 2-2, K O'Brien 2-17.

Leinster Lightning (first innings) 383-8 dec (88.3 overs) E Joyce 167 no, T Kane 75, S Terry 73, S Getkake 4-62