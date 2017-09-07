Mark Wood: England bowler to stay at Durham for remainder of Championship campaign

Mark Wood was forced to drop out of the England set-up to recover from a foot injury

England seamer Mark Wood will remain with county side Durham for the rest of the Championship season to help regain form after a bruised foot injury.

Wood, 27, featured for Jon Lewis' side in the Division Two match against Kent, his first appearance since July's second Test against South Africa.

He took three wickets for 48 runs in Kent's first innings.

"It's going to be a bit too much to get back in for England's white-ball games," Wood told BBC Newcastle.

"I need to get back my rhythm and get the overs back up to get myself ready for future tours and things coming up with England."