World Cricket League: Jersey thrash Qatar to secure promotion

Peter Gough has scored more runs in World Cricket League than anyone else since it started in 2007

Anthony Hawkins-Kay returned from injury to tear through Qatar's top order and help Jersey win promotion to World Cricket League Division Four.

He finished with figures of 4-10 from 10 overs as Qatar struggled to 152 all out in the semi-final in South Africa.

In reply, Peter Gough hit 71 not out to steer Jersey to the target with seven wickets and 22 overs to spare.

Jersey will face Vanuatu in Saturday's final, with both finalists guaranteed promotion from division five.

The week-long tournament, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, marks the start of the global qualification pathway for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Jersey, who had won all three group games to reach the semis, won the toss and fielded first with the sensational Hawkins-Kay taking the new ball after missing the last two group fixtures with a hamstring injury.

He struck with his second ball of the day to dismiss Qatar opener Inam-ul-Haq, and soon after he had Muhammad Tanveer caught sharply by Ben Stevens at slip to reduce the Group A runners-up to 12-2.

More quick wickets were to follow as Qatar found themselves in real trouble on 30-5, but Tamoor Sajjad hit 11 boundaries in his 79 to at least give his side hope of defending their total.

Jersey openers Nat Watkins and Gough had to face a potentially tricky six-over session before lunch, but they safely reached 28 without loss before the interval.

They put on 83 for the first wicket before Watkins fell lbw for 37, but former captain Gough was there at the end to guide the Channel Islanders to 155-3.

Stokes guides Guernsey to win

Matt Stokes hit seven fours to lead Guernsey to victory

While the two finalists are promoted to division four, Qatar and Italy will meet in a third-place play-off with the winners remaining in division five and the losing side being relegated alongside Guernsey.

The Sarnians, who have dropped out of the World League structure into regional, continental cricket, could at least celebrate a 23-run win against Ghana in their rankings play-off match, largely helped by Matt Stokes' 75 in Guernsey's total of 213 all out.

They will take on Germany at the weekend to determine whether they will finish fifth or sixth overall.