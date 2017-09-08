Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Daryl Mitchell century leads Worcs to win

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell has now scored 1,056 County Championship runs in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 193 & 275: Wessels 60; Leach 5-69 Worcestershire 243 & 229-2: Mitchell 139* Worcestershire (20 pts) beat Notts (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Worcestershire took a big step towards Division Two promotion and ended Nottinghamshire's unbeaten record with an eight-wicket win at Trent Bridge.

The visitors began day four on 123-2, needing another 103 for victory.

Opener Daryl Mitchell, on 63 overnight, reached his sixth County Championship hundred of the season and finished unbeaten on 139 to take Worcestershire to 229-2 before lunch.

One win from Worcestershire's final two matches should seal promotion.

A poor weather forecast saw former Pears captain Mitchell and Joe Clarke (28 not out) take the attack to the Notts bowlers on the final morning, as they knocked off the remaining runs in just over an hour.

Worcestershire now hold a 39-point lead over third-placed Sussex - although this will be reduced to 31 points if rain sees Sussex's game at Northants end in a draw.

Joe Leach's side host the division's bottom two counties, Leicestershire and Durham, to finish their campaign, while Sussex and fourth-placed Kent have a game in hand.

Leaders Nottinghamshire, who took just three points from the fixture, are still favourites for the title as they have a 15-point advantage over Worcestershire.

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell:

"It's certainly my best hundred of the summer, possibly my best ever in those tough circumstances. They have a really good attack, on a spicy wicket and the state of the game as well.

"It was a massive game for us so to get us over the line is very pleasing. It always means more when you win a game and are still there at the end.

"We had a good chat beforehand, this morning, and we felt that we'd earned the right to be a bit more positive, having done the hard work yesterday. Obviously, at the start the ball was 40 overs old, so it was get in and play some shots, because we were also aware there might be a bit of weather around later."

Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read:

"It wasn't the ending to the game that we desired and I think all through the four days we have been out-played, so that is a little bit disappointing and leaves us with plenty of work to go on for the next couple of games.

"I don't think we coped on the first day as well as we have done all year, we know here that under leaden skies there can be movement through the air and off the pitch.

"For the majority of this season we have dealt with that better than the opposition and I felt that in both innings we didn't deal with it as well as we should have done."

On the guard of honour on the third day: "It was unexpected but very much appreciated. It was a little bit embarrassing walking out but I was just desperate not to get out first ball, so it was nice to get going and sharing a decent partnership with Jake (Ball)."