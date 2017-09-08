Warwickshire: Ed Pollock and Sunny Singh sign one-year contract extensions

Ed Pollock scored 50 off 27 balls in the Bears' T20 Blast semi-final victory over Glamorgan

Batsman Ed Pollock and spinner Sunny Singh have both signed one-year contract extensions with Warwickshire.

Pollock, 22, made a mark in Birmingham Bears' run to the T20 Blast final, scoring 283 runs at a strike-rate of 174 in nine innings as an opener.

Singh, 21, has taken 12 wickets in four County Championship games this season.

"They have the potential to play for Warwickshire, and possibly England, for many years," Warwickshire's director of sport Ashley Giles said.

Pollock and Singh's deals follow the signings of Dom Sibley, Adam Hose and Olly Stone as the Bears look to form a young core to their side.

"Ed has made an outstanding impression in T20 cricket, cementing his position at the top of the order with attacking innings that put the opposition under pressure from the first ball," Giles added.

"Sunny has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is in the professional game, having initially been spotted in the Warwickshire cricket board's Chance to Shine programme and subsequently graduating from the academy."