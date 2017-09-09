Middlesex 'disappointed' by points deduction after arrow incident

Media playback is not supported on this device 5 live sports extra commentary as arrow lands on pitch

Middlesex have been deducted two points for a slow over-rate in their abandoned Championship game against Surrey.

The match at The Oval was halted after a crossbow bolt was fired into the ground during the last day's play.

It meant Middlesex were denied the chance to improve their over-rate in the remainder of the final session.

"Naturally this is an extremely disappointing decision," chief executive Richard Goatley told the Middlesex website.

"We have had several lengthy conversations with the England and Wales Cricket board over the past few days and asked them to consider the unique and non-cricket related circumstances surrounding the match's abandonment but ECB decided the penalty should stand.

"We have been advised that since the ECB has chosen to follow the published playing conditions in this instance, there is no scope for any further appeal."

A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident but released on police bail pending further inquiries.