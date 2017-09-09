Weekend club cricket results in Northern Ireland
-
WEEKEND CRICKET RESULTS
Saturday
NCU Premier League
Lisburn v Waringstown - postponed to be rearranged
Muckamore v Instonians - cancelled no points
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Donemana won the double for the second successive season with a nine wicket win at Fox Lodge. With the heavy overnight rain the games started in the late afternoon.
Brigade v Coleraine - 20 overs
Coleraine 150
Brigade 126-2 J Thompson 64 no, N McDonnell 32 no
Bad light stopped play
Brigade win by 30 runs (D/Lewis)
Fox Lodge v Donemana - 10 overs
Fox Lodge 46-7
Donemana 47-1
Donemana won by nine wickets
National Cup final
Malahide v Terenure - 40 overs
Malahide 213-7 S Davey 108 no
Terenure 196
Malahide won by 17 runs