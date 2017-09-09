World Cricket League: Jersey crowned Division Five champions in South Africa

Ben Stevens and Corey Bisson put on 81 for the fourth wicket

Jersey have been crowned World Cricket League Division Five champions after a dominant 120-run win over Vanuatu in the final in South Africa.

Ben Stevens made 86 to help Jersey recover from losing early wickets to post 255 all out from 48 overs.

Joshua Rasu top-scored for Vanuatu with 42 in the reply, but they staggered to 135 all out.

Both teams had already secured promotion to the fourth division by reaching the final.

Jersey weather early storm

Vanuatu, the surprise-package of the eight-team ICC tournament on the outskirts of Johannesburg, won the toss and put the Channel Islanders in to bat first.

Nat Watkins went in the third over, driving a wide Patrick Matautaava delivery straight to backward point, before fellow opener Peter Gough was caught brilliantly at the second attempt by Ronald Tari at mid-wicket for 18.

Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner was caught behind for a golden duck the very next ball trying to leave a Callum Blake ball that nipped back at him and in the blink of an eye Jersey were floundering on 32-3.

But Stevens and Corey Bisson steadied the ship with a partnership of 81 for the fourth wicket, before teenager Harrison Carlyon belied his age for a classy 38 from 56 balls.

Sussex's Jonty Jenner is dismissed after his first ball

Corne Bodenstein then smashed 47 from 30 balls but was caught on the boundary attempting a six that would have brought up his half century.

Vanuatu dismantled by Jersey attack

Vanuatu reached 40-1 in reply but lost two wickets in two balls, as first Stevens bowled danger man Matuataava and then Nalin Nipiko was run out after a mix-up with captain Andrew Mansale.

No Vanuatu batsman could hang around long enough to make a big score and when spinner Elliot Miles struck twice, again in two consecutive balls, there was no way back.

Mansale (37) was caught by captain Charles Perchard at mid on off the bowing of Nat Watkins as the tail crumbled around him and Jersey's spinners dominated to help them to their third World League Five title in a row.

"We're looking forward to World League Four, we just really are desperate to build on this success," Perchard told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's been tough but we've been at the peak of our ability really and we've been playing some quality cricket.

Jersey will play in World Cricket League Division Four next year

"We've played a lot of World Cricket Leagues together and we're still a young side so who knows what the future holds for us."

The road to India 2023

Jersey and Vanuatu will join Malaysia, Denmark, Bermuda and Uganda in division four in 2018, with the host and dates yet to be confirmed.

The tournaments are part of the pathway towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, in the play-off for third place Qatar beat Italy by three wickets to remain in the division and send the Italians down as one of five relegated sides.

Guernsey, the Cayman Islands, Germany and Ghana are also all relegated out of the World League structure into European continental cricket.

Guernsey finished the week-long tournament in sixth spot after a four wicket loss to Germany in the fifth-place play-off.