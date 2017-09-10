Sri Lanka set for return to Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack

There was a heavy security presence when a Pakistan Super League match was held in Lahore this year

Sri Lanka are set to play in Pakistan for the first time since their team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009.

Subject to security clearance, the teams will play a Twenty20 in Lahore on 29 October.

The match will be the last of a tour that begins on 28 September and includes two Tests, five one-day internationals and three T20s.

Other than the Lahore match, the games will be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Lahore will also host three T20s against a World XI on 12, 13 and 15 September.

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who is part of the Word XI squad, sought safety assurances before agreeing to take part and said the team will receive "head of state" protection.

Pakistan have played almost all their 'home' internationals in the United Arab Emirates since the 2009 attack, when gunmen killed six policemen and two civilians and injured several Sri Lanka players and coaches.

In 2015, Zimbabwe played three ODIs and two T20s in a series that was marred by a suicide bombing outside the Lahore stadium.

The International Cricket Council refused to send any match officials for the series because of security concerns.