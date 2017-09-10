James Anderson: England bowler regains number one Test ranking

From the section

Anderson returned match figures of 9-73 at Lord's

England seamer James Anderson has reclaimed the number one Test bowling ranking following his career-best 7-42 against West Indies at Lord's.

The 35-year-old became the first Englishman to take 500 Test wickets in the series-clinching nine-wicket win.

He moved above India's Ravindra Jadeja to become the oldest bowler to top the International Cricket Council rankings since Muttiah Muralitharan in 2009.

Anderson first topped the rankings in August 2016.

England's Ben Stokes, who took 6-22 and made 60 in the first innings, replaced team-mate Moeen Ali in fourth in the all-rounder's rankings.

Australia captain Steve Smith retains top spot in the batting rankings from England skipper Joe Root.

West Indies' Shai Hope, the leading run-scorer in the three-Test series against England with 375, moves up 11 places to a career-best 30th.