Leinster complete inter-pro clean sweep as they beat the Northern Knights

George Dockrell showed his all-round credentials with a fine knock at Rathmines

Leinster Lightning closed out the 2017 Inter-Provincial Series with a convincing 55-run (DLS) victory over Northern Knights at Rathmines.

George Dockrell starred with both bat and ball as Lightning completed a third successive treble.

Dockrell top scored with 50 for 35 balls as the home side posted 239-8 in an innings shortened to 48 overs.

The spinner's bowling figures of 3-31 contributed to the Knights being bowled out for 132 - 55 short of their target.

Eight of the Lightning batsmen reached double figures, with Irish internationals Sean Terry (32), Lorcan Tucker (30), Simi Singh (29), Kevin O'Brien (21) and John Anderson (21) all passing 20.

Left-arm spinner Gary Kidd (3-31) was the best of the Knights attack, while Shane Getkate (2-61) also picked up two wickets.

Wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the Knights' stop-start innings with Dockrell (3-31), Peter Chase (2-15) and Simi Singh (2-29) the most successful.

Robert McKinley struck two sixes in a run-a-ball unbeaten 27 as the Knights were never on course.

Lightning skipper John Anderson received the trophy from Hanley Energy's Niall Franklin - the 13th trophy won by them out of a possible 15 since the inter-provincial series was re-launched back in 2013.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Rathmines

Leinster Lightning 239-8 (48 overs): G Dockrell 50, S Terry 32, L Tucker 30, S Singh 29, K O'Brien 21, J Anderson 21; G Kidd 3-31, S Getkate 2-61)

Northern Knights (target 188 in 25 overs) 132 all out (24.5 overs): R McKinley 27 no, J Shannon 20; G Dockrell 3-18, P Chase 2-15, S Singh 2-25)