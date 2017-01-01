Pakistan v Sri Lanka (in UAE and Lahore) 2017

Pakistan's Azhar Ali catches Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak

September

28-2 Oct 1st Test, Abu Dhabi (07:00 BST)

October

6-10 2nd Test, Dubai (d/n) (11:00 BST)

13 1st ODI, Dubai (d/n) (11:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (11:00 BST)

18 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (11:00 BST)

20 4th ODI, Sharjah (d/n) (11:00 BST)

23 5th ODI, Sharjah (d/n) (11:00 BST)

26 1st Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (16:00 BST)

27 2nd Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (16:00 BST)

29 3rd Twenty20 international, Lahore* (d/n) (14:00 GMT)

*subject to security

