Lewis Gregory was called into the England One-Day squad in 2015

Somerset all rounder Lewis Gregory and fast bowler Jamie Overton have been ruled out for the rest of the season with back injuries.

Gregory, 25, has taken 21 wickets and scored 299 runs in the County Championship this season.

Overton, 23, has not featured for the first team since June.

With three games of the season to play Somerset are second from bottom in Division One, 13 points adrift of Middlesex.