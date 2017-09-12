Sussex v Derbyshire: David Wiese leads fight back on day one at Hove

Billy Godleman reached 7,000 career first-class runs in his 51

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove: Derbyshire 338-9: Reece 51, Godleman 51; Wiese 4-63 Sussex: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3 pts, Sussex 3 pts Scorecard

Sussex took six wickets in the evening session to fight back against Derbyshire on day one at Hove.

The visitors reached 227-3 at tea but ended on 338-9 with David Wiese taking 4-63 and George Garton 3-79.

Luis Reece (51) and captain Billy Godleman (51) both made half centuries while Harvey Hosein ended 38 not out.

Sussex start the match 36 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand as they push for promotion from Division Two.

Derbyshire began the match ninth and may rue the fact four batsmen made 40 but all failed to contribute a major innings.