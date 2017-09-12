Sussex v Derbyshire: David Wiese leads fight back on day one at Hove
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove:
|Derbyshire 338-9: Reece 51, Godleman 51; Wiese 4-63
|Sussex: Yet to bat
|Derbyshire 3 pts, Sussex 3 pts
|Scorecard
Sussex took six wickets in the evening session to fight back against Derbyshire on day one at Hove.
The visitors reached 227-3 at tea but ended on 338-9 with David Wiese taking 4-63 and George Garton 3-79.
Luis Reece (51) and captain Billy Godleman (51) both made half centuries while Harvey Hosein ended 38 not out.
Sussex start the match 36 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand as they push for promotion from Division Two.
Derbyshire began the match ninth and may rue the fact four batsmen made 40 but all failed to contribute a major innings.