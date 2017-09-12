Warwickshire v Essex: Dom Sibley battles but leaders bowl out Bears at Edgbaston

Jamie Porter's two quick wickets, including Jonathan Trott, had the Bears in early trouble before he came back later on to remove Keith Barker and Dom Sibley

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Warwickshire 201: Sibley 76, Bell 37; Porter 4-47, Harmer 4-62 Essex 69-0: Chopra 42*, Browne 23* Essex trail Warwickshire by 132 runs with 10 wickets remaining Essex 3 pts, Warwickshire 1 pt Scorecard

Division One's leading two wicket takers Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer each claimed another four scalps as Essex took a big step towards the County Championship title at Edgbaston.

Despite a solid effort from opener Dom Sibley, who was last out for 76, bottom club Warwickshire totalled only 201.

In-form fast bowler Porter took 4-47, his fifth successive haul of four or more, and off-spinner Harmer 4-62.

Essex then reached stumps on 69-0, with former Bears opener Varun Chopra on 42.

Eyeing a big score on his first return to Edgbaston since going back to Chelmsford a year ago, the ex-Warwickshire captain was accompanied by Nick Browne, who was also still there on 23 when bad light forced an early close.

After the early loss of Sam Hain and Bears captain Jonathan Trott both to Porter, the first two of seven lbw decisions in the innings, the home side rallied.

Former Warwickshire skipper Ian Bell, who has been averaging little more than 20 in first-class cricket this season, looked back to near his best in a fluent 37 before he too was leg before wicket to one that jagged back from Neil Wagner.

After putting on 46 with Bell, Sibley then shared two more decent stands of 52 with Matt Lamb and 43 with Chris Woakes. But, for once, the Bears tail failed them as the last five wickets went down for just 20.

The Harmer and Porter Show