Glamorgan v Northamptonshire: Richard Levi century gives visitors edge in Cardiff

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The SSE Swalec (day two): Glamorgan 207 & 63-1: Salter 59; Gleeson 5-60 Northamptonshire 310: Levi 101, Newton 67; Hogan 4-58, De Lange 3-85 Glamorgan trail by 40 runs with 9 wickets remaining Glamorgan 4 pts, Northants 6 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan trail Northamptonshire by just 40 runs after ending day two of their County Championship Division Two match on 63-1 in their second innings.

The visitors' first innings 310 gave them a lead of 103 and owed much to a hard-hitting hundred from Richard Levi, whose 101 took just 97 balls.

He shared a stand of 104 for the third wicket with Rob Newton (67) against some inaccurate bowling.

But captain Michael Hogan (4-58) led the Glamorgan fight-back.

Levi found some support from Rob Keogh (45) as Northants reached 241-3 before the innings fell away against Hogan and Marchant de Lange (3-85).

The last-wicket pair of Richard Gleeson and Mohammad Azharullah scrambled a third batting point.

Gleeson then bowled Nick Selman with a fine delivery for 13, but Jacques Rudolph and Jack Murphy took the home side through to the close with few further alarms.

Visitors' captain Alex Wakely did not field because of a finger injury suffered on the first day.

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"There were a few stern words really, we weren't at our best as a bowling group for half the day and the boys turned it around. It looks good at the end of the day, but disappointing we weren't on it from the start.

"For a start now we need to bat all day, that's the task we need to set ourselves and runs will naturally come if we try to wear them down a bit.

"You'll get your scoring shots, but some periods in the innings are time to grind, so concentration is what's needed."

Northants batsman Richard Levi told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I'll take that, it wasn't the easiest out there but me and Rob stuck in a bit. To get a hundred I'm happy, but I'd rather have batted another hour and got a bigger one.

"It's the sort of wicket where nothing happens for half a session or a full session, then four or five wickets fall, and it's not the easiest for the new guy coming in.

"If they get 250 to 300, that's 150 to 200 (needed to win) and it could be tricky, so we're going to have to bowl well and keep things slow with some attritional cricket."