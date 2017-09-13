Sussex v Derbyshire: Hardus Viljoen takes seven wickets on day two at Hove

Luke Wright helped Sussex improve from 149-7 to 271 all out with David Wiese also making 47

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove: Derbyshire 338 & 31-1: Slater 13*; Archer 1-14 Sussex 271: Wright 70; Viljoen 7-80 Derbyshire lead by 98 runs Derbyshire 6 pts, Sussex 5 pts Scorecard

South African paceman Hardus Viljoen took 7-80 as Derbyshire took control against Sussex on day two at Hove.

Jofra Archer bowled Hamidullah Qadri with the first ball of the day as Derbyshire were all out for 338.

The visitors then bowled out Sussex for 271, despite 70 not out from Luke Wright, with Viljoen claiming his best figures for the club.

Ben Slater (13 not out) and Wayne Madsen (10 not out) helped Derbyshire close on 31-1, a lead of 98.

Sussex realistically need to win the match to keep alive their hopes of promotion from Division Two.