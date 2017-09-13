Worcestershire v Leicestershire: Brett D'Oliveira ton pegs Foxes back

Brett D'Oliveira struck 13 fours and one six in his unbeaten 121 on the second day

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two): Leicestershire 404: Dexter 114, Cosgrove 74; Leach 3-80 Worcestershire 270-4: D'Oliveira 121*, Mitchell 58; Parkinson 3-62 Worcestershire trail by 134 runs Worcs 5 pts, Leics 5 pts Scorecard

Brett D'Oliveira's unbeaten 121 kept Worcestershire well in their match against Leicestershire, after the Foxes posted 404 on day two at New Road.

Resuming on 325-7, Neil Dexter added just 12 to his overnight score to finish on 114, before useful lower-order runs from Zak Chappell (48) took Leicestershire past 400.

Daryl Mitchell (58) and D'Oliveira put on 119 for the hosts' first wicket.

D'Oliveira and Josh Tongue took them to 270-4 at stumps, trailing by 134.

George Rhodes was dismissed by Callum Parkinson in the penultimate over of the day for 47.

Worcestershire will go above Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire, who they beat at Trent Bridge in their previous match, with a win.