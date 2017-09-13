BBC Sport - Ireland game with Windies abandoned off at soggy Stormont
Ireland game with Windies off at soggy Stormont
- From the section Cricket
Captains William Porterfield and Jason Holder admit the umpires had little option but to call off the scheduled one-day international between Ireland and the West Indies at Stormont.
"It was pretty damp. We knew that yesterday and that was before we had all last night's rain," said Porterfield.
Holder added: "I don't think it was close to playable. The outfield was pretty saturated."