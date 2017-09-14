Surrey v Yorkshire: Away side 139 runs behind after following on

Freddie van den Bergh took the first three Yorkshire wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 592: Sangakkara 131, Stoneman 131, Foakes 110; Brooks 5-113 Yorkshire 394: Kohler-Cadmore 78, Marsh 78; Batty 3-77 & 59-1 (f/o) Yorkshire trail by 139 runs Surrey 7 pts, Yorkshire 4 pts Scorecard

Surrey gave themselves a good chance of victory after making Yorkshire follow on at The Oval on day three.

Having resumed on 171-1, Shaun Marsh (78), Andy Hodd (57) and Alex Lees (46) helped Yorkshire to 394 in their first innings - a deficit of 198 runs.

Surrey captain Gareth Batty (3-77) and left-armer Freddie van den Bergh (3-84) led the way to enforce the follow-on.

Yorkshire made it to the close on 59-1, still trailing by 139, with Marsh on 27 and Lees 19.

The hosts will need to take nine wickets on the final day on a fairly benign pitch to avoid a 10th draw from their 12 Division One games this season.

Van den Bergh, making his County Championship debut for Surrey, had Marsh stumped and Lees caught sweeping before he ran out captain Gary Ballance (29) to leave Yorkshire 243-4.

Jack Leaning (32) and Tim Bresnan (25) contributed to help Hodd push the score on before Batty, Stuart Meaker and Sam Curran (2-64) cleaned up the tail to keep the hosts on top.

Surrey kept up the pressure as Curran trapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw in the evening session, but batting for the second time in the day, Marsh and Lees got Yorkshire to the close without further damage.